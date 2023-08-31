Recount confirms Friday as Mushkegowuk grand chief elect

By Amanda Rabski-McColl Local Journalism Initiative Reporter A recount of the Mushkegowuk election ballots has resulted in a minor change to the voting numbers, with the overall results staying the same. After the Aug. 30 recount, Walter Leo Friday remains the grand chief-elect with 366 votes. The chief electoral officer’s investigation into the election protest is ongoing. After the recount, Friday remains at 366 votes. Incumbent Alison Linklater received 360 votes in the recount, compared to 259 in the original count, and Ernest Beck received 275 votes, which didn’t change. There were 44 spoiled ballots, compared to 45 during the first count. The results of the recount were released at 9:40 p.m. on Aug. 30. Friday will serve a four-year term as grand chief. Recounts can be requested by candidates…



Log In Register This content is for Yearly Subscription and Yearly Subscription – Corporate members only.

Add Your Voice