National News
ticker

Ford doubles down on Greenbelt plan, supports housing minister after scathing report

August 31, 2023 20 views

By Liam Casey and William Eltherington THE CANADIAN PRESS TORONTO- Ontario Premier Doug Ford doubled down on his Greenbelt plan and stood by his housing minister on Thursday after the integrity commissioner found the government’s process of removing land from the protected area for development was hasty and deceptive. Ford said Housing Minister Steve Clark will remain part of the team as the government tries to to fulfil its promise to build 1.5 million homes over 10 years. “Minister Clark has a tough job and his goal is to continue building homes,” Ford said during a news conference. “I saw the report, I read a good chunk of it last night, and, admittedly, the process could have been a lot better,and I agree.” The premier said he has “confidence” in…

This content is for Yearly Subscription and Yearly Subscription – Corporate members only.
Log In Register

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Ongoing cost of living crisis should trigger another housing benefit payment: Singh

August 31, 2023 19

By Mia Rabson THE CANADIAN PRESS OTTAWA- The federal government needs to issue another $500 benefit…

Read more
National News

Ontario housing minister apologizes for his role in Greenbelt land swap, keeping job

August 31, 2023 25

 By Liam Casey and William Eltherington THE CANADIAN PRESS TORONTO- Ontario’s housing minister apologized Thursday for…

Read more