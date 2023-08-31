National News
ticker

First Nations agree to reopen Joffre Lakes Park this weekend, B.C. ministry says

August 31, 2023 24 views

VANCOUVER-Joffre Lakes Park will reopen Labour Day weekend after public access was shut down by two First Nations in British Columbia last week. B.C. Environment Minister George Heyman says in a statement that the plans come following ongoing conversations and with support from Lil’wat Nation and N’Quatqua First Nation. He says the park will be open to visitors starting Friday and continue through the long weekend, before it closes again for three days starting Tuesday. Heyman says the First Nations and government have mutually agreed there will be a reduction in day use passes available. This comes after the First Nations issued a joint statement on Aug. 24, saying they were asserting their title rights on the land and jointly closing access to the park until Truth and Reconciliation Day…

This content is for Yearly Subscription and Yearly Subscription – Corporate members only.
Log In Register

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Ongoing cost of living crisis should trigger another housing benefit payment: Singh

August 31, 2023 23

By Mia Rabson THE CANADIAN PRESS OTTAWA- The federal government needs to issue another $500 benefit…

Read more
National News

Ontario housing minister apologizes for his role in Greenbelt land swap, keeping job

August 31, 2023 31

 By Liam Casey and William Eltherington THE CANADIAN PRESS TORONTO- Ontario’s housing minister apologized Thursday for…

Read more