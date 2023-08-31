Feds settle with First Nations over past claims

By Marc Lalonde Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The federal government settled with a pair of First Nations over claims from the past where land was either misappropriated or outright taken away from those communities. One claim that was resolved involved the Muscowpetung Saulteaux Nation in Saskatchewan, where a claim dating back to 1909 was finally settled to the community’s satisfaction recently. The claim concerned Canada’s breach of statutory and fiduciary duties relating to the surrender of 18,352.8 acres of the Muscowpetung Saulteaux Nation’s reserve lands in 1909. The settlement agreement provides total compensation of $150 million and includes an addition to reserve option of up to 18,352.8 acres of land. Muscowpetung Saulteaux Chief Melissa Talvita said the settlement of the claim will allow future generations of the community to enjoy…



