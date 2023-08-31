Brantford Police arrest two after road rage incident with firearm

BRANTFORD, ONT- Brantford Police have arrested a man and woman after a road rage incident involving a firearm and two vehicles Wednesday August 23, 2023. Brantford Police Service (BPS) dispatched officers at approximately 5:20 p.m.,to a Paris Road location after receiving a report of an active road rage incident involving two vehicles. The accused is alleged to have been travelling as a passenger in a vehicle, behind the victim’s vehicle, westbound on Powerline Road towards Paris Road. Officers were advised the victim continued to drive to get away from the accused. The two vehicles continued onto Paris Road, northbound, when the victim pulled over to the side of the road. It was reported to police that the accused also stopped, left his vehicle, and began to punch the passenger side…



