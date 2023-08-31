National News
ticker

Brantford Police arrest two after road rage incident with firearm

August 31, 2023 4 views

BRANTFORD, ONT-  Brantford Police have arrested a man and woman after a road rage incident involving a firearm and two vehicles Wednesday August 23, 2023. Brantford Police Service (BPS)  dispatched officers  at approximately 5:20 p.m.,to a Paris Road location after receiving a report of an active road rage incident involving two vehicles. The accused is alleged to have been travelling as a passenger in a vehicle, behind the victim’s vehicle, westbound on Powerline Road towards Paris Road. Officers were advised the victim continued to drive to get away from the accused. The two vehicles continued onto Paris Road, northbound, when the victim pulled over to the side of the road. It was reported to police that the accused also stopped, left his vehicle, and began to punch the passenger side…

This content is for Yearly Subscription and Yearly Subscription – Corporate members only.
Log In Register

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Legacy of Native American boarding schools comes into view through a new interactive map

August 31, 2023 5

 By Susan Montoya Bryan THE ASSOCIATED PRESS A group focused on shedding more light on the…

Read more
National News

Prophet River First Nation Chief, Council receive Tribal Leader Program certification

August 31, 2023 5

 By Manavpreet Singh  Local Journalism Initiative Reporter FORT NELSON, B.C.- Harvard Business School recognized Prophet River…

Read more