National News
ticker

Legacy of Native American boarding schools comes into view through a new interactive map

August 31, 2023 5 views

 By Susan Montoya Bryan THE ASSOCIATED PRESS A group focused on shedding more light on the trouble legacy of boarding schools where Indigenous children were stripped of their culture and language as part of assimilation efforts released a new interactive map that includes dozens of additional schools in the U.S. and Canada. The National Native American Boarding School Healing Coalition already had what was considered the most extensive list of boarding schools. The total now stands at 523 schools, with each dot on the map providing some brief details about the school. The Minnesota-based group has spent years building its inventory of data, with efforts being bolstered in recent years by the U.S. Interior Department. The federal agency released its own list of more than 400 schools last year as…

This content is for Yearly Subscription and Yearly Subscription – Corporate members only.
Log In Register

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Brantford Police arrest two after road rage incident with firearm

August 31, 2023 10

BRANTFORD, ONT-  Brantford Police have arrested a man and woman after a road rage incident involving…

Read more
National News

Prophet River First Nation Chief, Council receive Tribal Leader Program certification

August 31, 2023 6

 By Manavpreet Singh  Local Journalism Initiative Reporter FORT NELSON, B.C.- Harvard Business School recognized Prophet River…

Read more