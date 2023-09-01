National News
ticker

A fresh start for Kahnawake students

September 1, 2023 32 views

By Marcus Bankuti  Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Village Variety may be pivoting to Halloween, but past weeks have been all about outfitting local students with the supplies they need for the new school year, which kicked off with a rolling start Wednesday, and will be in full swing next week. “People are excited to have their kids back in school,” said Melissa Phillips, the store’s manager. “Everybody’s sort of laughing, saying it’s time. Getting back into routines is something that a lot of people are looking forward to.” Every school year comes with a fresh slate and its share of challenges. The Eastern Door spoke with Robin Delaronde, director of education for the Kahnawake Education Center (KEC), to learn about what’s in store for local students this time around. “We…

This content is for Yearly Subscription and Yearly Subscription – Corporate members only.
Log In Register

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

B.C. extends fire state of emergency, says drought could continue into next year

September 1, 2023 29

By Ashley Joannou THE CANADIAN PRESS VANCOUVER -British Columbia is extending its provincial state of emergency…

Read more
National News

Medicine bags part of traditional healing for Fraser Health Authority

September 1, 2023 29

By Shari Narine  Local Journalism Initiative Reporter It’s all about building relationships, says Elder Bill Bousquet.…

Read more