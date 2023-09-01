A fresh start for Kahnawake students

By Marcus Bankuti Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Village Variety may be pivoting to Halloween, but past weeks have been all about outfitting local students with the supplies they need for the new school year, which kicked off with a rolling start Wednesday, and will be in full swing next week. “People are excited to have their kids back in school,” said Melissa Phillips, the store’s manager. “Everybody’s sort of laughing, saying it’s time. Getting back into routines is something that a lot of people are looking forward to.” Every school year comes with a fresh slate and its share of challenges. The Eastern Door spoke with Robin Delaronde, director of education for the Kahnawake Education Center (KEC), to learn about what’s in store for local students this time around. “We…



Log In Register This content is for Yearly Subscription and Yearly Subscription – Corporate members only.

Add Your Voice