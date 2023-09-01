South Bruce Peninsula Mayor resigns in wake of audio recording backlash

By Cory Bilyea Local Journalism Initiative Reporter NEYAASHIINIGMIING-The mayor of South Bruce Peninsula (SBP) resigned on Aug. 29 after immediate backlash from neighbouring First Nations communities pertaining to previously recorded comments. A press release from SBP said, “We would again like to offer our sincere apologies to the people of the Chippewas of Nawash Unceded First Nation and to all First Nations communities. “The people from local First Nations communities are our neighbours and they are our friends. The Town wants to reiterate that it does not support or agree with any of Mr. (Garry) Michi’s comments posted in an audio clip on Aug. 25.” “Words matter,” Nawash Chief Greg Nadjiwon said in a telephone interview with Midwestern Newspapers. “When you make statements with racial overtones, people get angry.” Nadjiwon…



