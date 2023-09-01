National News
Federal Court rules 2022 elver quota transfer to First Nations fair and reasonable

September 1, 2023 27 views

HALIFAX- The Federal Court has rejected an attempt to overturn Ottawa’s decision in 2022 to reallocate part of the lucrative elver fishery quota to First Nations. In a written decision, Justice Elizabeth Walker says the move by the federal fisheries minister was “fair and reasonable” given the broad discretion the minister has to manage Canadian fisheries. The court challenge was mounted by two commercial licence holders in Nova Scotia and one in New Brunswick after Ottawa reallocated without compensation a part of the quota to some First Nations. Former federal fisheries minister Joyce Murray cut the commercial elver quota by about 14 per cent to give First Nations access to the fishery in recognition of a treaty right. Brian Giroux of Shelburne Elver, one of the applicants in the case,…

