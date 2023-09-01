National News
Medicine bags part of traditional healing for Fraser Health Authority

September 1, 2023

By Shari Narine  Local Journalism Initiative Reporter It’s all about building relationships, says Elder Bill Bousquet. He’s the senior Indigenous cultural advisor with Indigenous health with the Fraser Health Authority in British Columbia. He says a tangible indication of how building that trust starts is with the distribution of more than 500 medicine bags each year within the authority boundaries. And both Indigenous and non-Indigenous patients are included in that distribution, he says. “I’ll go into one of the psychiatric wards and I’ll be working, specifically, with an Indigenous client,” said Bousquet, who focuses on mental health and substance use, “but you’ll be surprised how many people just want to be a part of that. And I don’t discriminate against that at all. If that’s the medicine that they feel…

