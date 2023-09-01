National News
B.C. extends fire state of emergency, says drought could continue into next year

September 1, 2023 27 views

By Ashley Joannou THE CANADIAN PRESS VANCOUVER -British Columbia is extending its provincial state of emergency over the ongoing wildfires burning in the province while warning that drought conditions could last into 2024. Emergency Management Minister Bowinn Ma said the extension of the state of emergency until Sept. 14 is needed in case additional extraordinary orders are required to respond to the more than 400 fires burning in the province. “I’d like to stress one more time that we are still in peak wildfire season. The rain that we experienced over the last couple of days has brought some relief to the south but the wildfire season continues,” Ma said Thursday. “People across the province, particularly in the north, must stay vigilant and be prepared to evacuate if needed.” About…

