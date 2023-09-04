Tribe getting piece of Minnesota back more than a century after ancestors died there

By Trisha Ahmed THE ASSOCIATED PRESS GRANITE FALLS, Minn. (AP)-Golden prairies and winding rivers of a Minnesota state park also hold the secret burial sites of Dakota people who died as the United States failed to fulfill treaties with Native Americans more than a century ago. Now their descendants are getting the land back. The state is taking the rare step of transferring the park with a fraught history back to a Dakota tribe, trying to make amends for events that led to a war and the largest mass hanging in U.S. history. “It’s a place of holocaust. Our people starved to death there,” said Kevin Jensvold, chairman of the Upper Sioux Community, a small tribe with about 550 members just outside the park. The Upper Sioux Agency State Park…



