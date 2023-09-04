Gerald Taiaiake Alfred confronts reconciliation in new book

By Marcus Bankuti Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Gerald Taiaiake Alfred’s methods and temperament have evolved over the years as his roles have changed, but the spirit of his thinking has been consistent across his career. At a time when the Canadian government is embracing reconciliation rhetoric, Alfred has compiled two decades of interviews and speeches he has given to make an urgent case for why this approach undermines, rather than reinforces, Indigenous rights and sovereignty. The resulting book, It’s All About the Land: Collected Talks and Interviews on Indigenous Resurgence, hits store shelves September 12. “Basically what I’m arguing in this book is that reconciliation is a flawed concept because it’s window dressing on continued colonization,” said Alfred. “It’s being promoted as a solution to the problem when in fact…



