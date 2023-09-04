National News
ticker

Gerald Taiaiake Alfred confronts reconciliation in new book

September 4, 2023 44 views

By Marcus Bankuti  Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Gerald Taiaiake Alfred’s methods and temperament have evolved over the years as his roles have changed, but the spirit of his thinking has been consistent across his career. At a time when the Canadian government is embracing reconciliation rhetoric, Alfred has compiled two decades of interviews and speeches he has given to make an urgent case for why this approach undermines, rather than reinforces, Indigenous rights and sovereignty. The resulting book, It’s All About the Land: Collected Talks and Interviews on Indigenous Resurgence, hits store shelves September 12. “Basically what I’m arguing in this book is that reconciliation is a flawed concept because it’s window dressing on continued colonization,” said Alfred. “It’s being promoted as a solution to the problem when in fact…

This content is for Yearly Subscription and Yearly Subscription – Corporate members only.
Log In Register

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

‘Going to take years’: Saskatchewan First Nation marks anniversary of mass stabbing

September 5, 2023 17

 By Jeremy Simes THE CANADIAN PRESS JAMES SMITH CREE NATION- Robert Head says people on his…

Read more
National News

‘We hit it hard’: Alberta First Nation’s war on drug trafficking reducing overdoses

September 5, 2023 19

By Bill Graveland THE CANADIAN PRESS STANDOFF, ALBERTA- Plywood covers the doors and windows of several…

Read more