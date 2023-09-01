National News
Rivermen bow out of Presidents Cup tournament following round-robin action

September 1, 2023 34 views

By Sam Laskaris Writer The 2023 season has come to an end for the Six Nations Rivermen. And it was not the ending any members of the local lacrosse squad had hoped for. The Rivermen were downed 9-6 by the Tuscarora Tomahawks on Thursday in their final round-robin match at the Presidents Cup, the national Senior B championships. Six Nations ended up with a 2-4-0 record and finished sixth in the standings of the seven-team tournament, being held at the Toronto Rock Athletic Centre in Oakville. The top four finishers following round-robin play move on to semi-final action being held on Friday. The tournament will then conclude on Saturday with the bronze-medal and gold-medal matches. Rivermen general manager Marko Celic was obviously disappointed his charges did not fare better at…

