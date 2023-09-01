First Nation reflects on grief and healing one year after stabbing rampage

By Kelly Geraldine Malone THE CANADIAN PRESS JAMES SMITH CREE NATION- Eddie Head felt a deep pull toward his Saskatchewan First Nation as it was enveloped in devastation. He had been a community leader for decades for James Smith Cree Nation and served a term as chief. But as he learned about the horrors of a stabbing rampage over the Labour Day weekend last year, an even more difficult connection became clear, the killer was his nephew. “I felt obligated to come back home,” Head says from the band office in the community northeast of Saskatoon. Chaos descended on the tight-knit community almost a year ago as Myles Sanderson, 32, moved from home to home, busting down doors and attacking people. Death and injury followed Sanderson as he stole vehicles…



