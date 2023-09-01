National News
ticker

First Nation reflects on grief and healing one year after stabbing rampage

September 1, 2023 27 views

 By Kelly Geraldine Malone THE CANADIAN PRESS JAMES SMITH CREE NATION- Eddie Head felt a deep pull toward his Saskatchewan First Nation as it was enveloped in devastation. He had been a community leader for decades for James Smith Cree Nation and served a term as chief. But as he learned about the horrors of a stabbing rampage over the Labour Day weekend last year, an even more difficult connection became clear, the killer was his nephew. “I felt obligated to come back home,” Head says from the band office in the community northeast of Saskatoon. Chaos descended on the tight-knit community almost a year ago as Myles Sanderson, 32, moved from home to home, busting down doors and attacking people. Death and injury followed Sanderson as he stole vehicles…

This content is for Yearly Subscription and Yearly Subscription – Corporate members only.
Log In Register

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

B.C. extends fire state of emergency, says drought could continue into next year

September 1, 2023 27

By Ashley Joannou THE CANADIAN PRESS VANCOUVER -British Columbia is extending its provincial state of emergency…

Read more
National News

Medicine bags part of traditional healing for Fraser Health Authority

September 1, 2023 26

By Shari Narine  Local Journalism Initiative Reporter It’s all about building relationships, says Elder Bill Bousquet.…

Read more