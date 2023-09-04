Shooting incident in Hagersville one person in custody

HAGERSVILLE, ON – One person is in OPP custody following an early-morning shooting incident in Hagersville on Saturday Sept 2, 2023 at about 2:45 a.m. Haldimand OPP learned of the shooting after receiving a report of an individual who attended hospital in Hagersville suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was airlifted to hospital in Hamilton with serious injuries. Members of the OPP Tactics and Rescue Unit, Emergency Response Team and the Canine Unit took an individual into custody without incident a short time later. No charges have been laid at this time. Police said it was an isolated incident with no additional threat to public safety. Updates will be provided when available. If you have any information that can help investigators, please contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain…



