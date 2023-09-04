National News
ticker

Shooting incident in Hagersville one person in custody

September 4, 2023 50 views

HAGERSVILLE, ON – One person is in OPP custody following an early-morning shooting incident in Hagersville  on Saturday Sept 2, 2023 at about 2:45 a.m. Haldimand OPP learned of the shooting after receiving a report of an individual who attended hospital in Hagersville suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was airlifted to hospital in Hamilton with serious injuries. Members of the OPP Tactics and Rescue Unit, Emergency Response Team and the Canine Unit took an individual into custody without incident a short time later. No charges have been laid at this time. Police said it was an isolated incident with no additional threat to public safety. Updates will be provided when available. If you have any information that can help investigators, please contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.  Should you wish to remain…

This content is for Yearly Subscription and Yearly Subscription – Corporate members only.
Log In Register

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

‘Going to take years’: Saskatchewan First Nation marks anniversary of mass stabbing

September 5, 2023 24

 By Jeremy Simes THE CANADIAN PRESS JAMES SMITH CREE NATION- Robert Head says people on his…

Read more
National News

‘We hit it hard’: Alberta First Nation’s war on drug trafficking reducing overdoses

September 5, 2023 25

By Bill Graveland THE CANADIAN PRESS STANDOFF, ALBERTA- Plywood covers the doors and windows of several…

Read more