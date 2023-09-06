National News
ticker

Remains of two Innu children exhumed in Quebec as families question who they buried

September 6, 2023 10 views

MONTREAL- The remains of two Innu children have been exhumed from a Quebec cemetery to help give closure to families who have long-standing questions about the identities of the bodies they buried in 1970. A group helping the families of the two children says the exhumations took place last week in Pessamit, Que., around 305 kilometres northeast of Quebec City. The two infant boys died within days of each other at a Baie-Comeau, Que., hospital in May 1970. In both cases, the child’s parents, who weren’t able to accompany their son to the hospital, were given a casket and told not to open it. The group helping the parents, called Association des families Awacak, says the boys’ families have for years questioned whether they were given the bodies of their…

This content is for Yearly Subscription and Yearly Subscription – Corporate members only.
Log In Register

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Deb Haaland, first Indigenous member of U.S. cabinet, meets counterparts in Ottawa

September 6, 2023 5

WASHINGTON- The first-ever Indigenous member of the U.S. cabinet is in Canada to talk about how…

Read more
Six Nations has been trying to build not only an immersion school but a green school and is being turned down for funding and is asking why. (Photo by Jim C. Powless)
Local News

Six Nations asks why can’t they have an immersion school

September 6, 2023 30

Infrastructure Canada says no to funding for Six Nations language school but won’t say why By Lisa…

Read more