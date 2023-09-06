Local News
Six Nations asks why can’t they have an immersion school

September 6, 2023 30 views
Six Nations has been trying to build not only an immersion school but a green school and is being turned down for funding and is asking why. (Photo by Jim C. Powless)

Infrastructure Canada says no to funding for Six Nations language school but won’t say why By Lisa Iesse Writer SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND – They said no…again. The Kawenni:io/Gaweni:y (KG) immersion school has been trying to build a school for over 37 years and recently had applied to a federal program for funding. Now after being turned down a second time by Infrastructure Canada for funds they want to know why. The school had applied to Canada’s Green and inclusive Community Buildings (GICB) program for just under $30 million to build their school. It was part of their push to build what could become Six Nations only fully environmentally friendly immersion school. And they had every reason to expect approval of their application. It was their second application and one…

