Six Nations biggest “Walk the Tract” sponsor a union while SNEC fighting local firefighters right to unionize

By Lynda Powless Editor Six Nations Elected Council’s (SNEC) biggest “Walk the Tract” event sponsor is one of the country’s biggest unions. The event, supported by the Ontario Public Service Employees Union (OPSEU) comes as SNEC is in the middle of a Canada Industrial Relations Board hearing challenging Six Nations firefighters right to form a union. The Six Nations Firefighters and captains and SNEC concluded the hearing two weeks ago. SNEC argued it was “sovereign” and had the right to deny the firefighters and captains the right to join or form a union. OPSEU is the trade union representing 180,000 Ontario public sector employees. OPSEU is also a $50,000 platinum level sponsor of SNEC’s Walk the Tract event. OPSEU did not respond to Turtle Island News requests for comment on the…



Log In Register This content is for Yearly Subscription and Yearly Subscription – Corporate members only.

Add Your Voice