Six Nations investigating why septic systems are failing

Six Nations Elected Council (SNEC) says it will investigate complaints from communtiy members over faiing septic systems. Several community members are having serious issues with their septic systems, councillor Michelle Bomberry told SNEC at its Aug., 22 meeting. She said it has been a problem as long as she has been a councillor and now eight individuals have come forward complaining of serious issues with their septic systems including sewage flooding their properties. “I had a community member come forward about septic issues in regards to [Six Nations Housing Department] recommended 10-12 years ago a specific system to be done in the community. Then members installed them and they’ve got sewage on their front lawn, back lawn and it was suggested to them to put in big raised beds. Those…



