Local News
ticker

Six Nations holds Drug Overdose Awareness event

September 6, 2023 29 views

By Lisa Iesse Writer SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND – Six Nations community members held up candles remembering victims of drug overdoses during a Drug Overdose Awareness event at Veterans Park Thursday (August 31) The park was filled with booths and entertainment as over a hundred people strolled from booth to booth and heard from leaders and speakers or gathered on lawn chairs and picnic tables to hear the inviting, soulful music of Jace Martin. “Today we gather not just in remembrance but in unity and hope,” Eve Kahama, Six Nations Health Services integrated drug strategy coordinator told the crowd. “Today is a reminder of the countless lives lost to overdoses and the devastating impact it has in our community.” “Today is an opportunity for us to reflect, to educate,…

This content is for Yearly Subscription and Yearly Subscription – Corporate members only.
Log In Register

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Deb Haaland, first Indigenous member of U.S. cabinet, meets counterparts in Ottawa

September 6, 2023 6

WASHINGTON- The first-ever Indigenous member of the U.S. cabinet is in Canada to talk about how…

Read more
National News

Remains of two Innu children exhumed in Quebec as families question who they buried

September 6, 2023 11

MONTREAL- The remains of two Innu children have been exhumed from a Quebec cemetery to help…

Read more