Six Nations holds Drug Overdose Awareness event

By Lisa Iesse Writer SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND – Six Nations community members held up candles remembering victims of drug overdoses during a Drug Overdose Awareness event at Veterans Park Thursday (August 31) The park was filled with booths and entertainment as over a hundred people strolled from booth to booth and heard from leaders and speakers or gathered on lawn chairs and picnic tables to hear the inviting, soulful music of Jace Martin. “Today we gather not just in remembrance but in unity and hope,” Eve Kahama, Six Nations Health Services integrated drug strategy coordinator told the crowd. “Today is a reminder of the countless lives lost to overdoses and the devastating impact it has in our community.” “Today is an opportunity for us to reflect, to educate,…
