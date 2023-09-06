Council says not approving audit without run through

The Six Nations Elected Council (SNEC) 2022-2023 audit is complete, but hasn’t been made public yet. Up until SNEC’s General Finance meeting on August 23, councillors hadn’t seen the audit, performed by KPMG. Councillor Helen Miller had previously asked about the audit’s status and Wayne Staats, the finance manager, told her when she asked, it wasn’t ready, but had recently been finished. “So, at the last agenda prep review last Wednesday ( Aug 16) the final audit draft was not prepared, thus was not put on the agenda. The subsequent final audit is ready for presentation and I did share info with Darrin [Jamieson, CEO],” Staats said. Representatives from KPMG were present and ready to give an in-camera presentation to SNEC about the audit. Miller protested saying she wanted time…



