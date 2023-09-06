Local News
ticker

SNEC trying to streamline Hydro meetings

September 6, 2023 28 views

Six Nations is looking into new ways to approve hydro modifications on the reserve. Six Nations Elected Council (SNEC) and Hydro One Networks Inc. plan to discuss moving to a model where one person in the community would approve new assets added to the territory by Hydro One at the General Council meeting on August 22. Chris Grol, Indigenous Relations Coordinator for Hydro One presented a plan for SNEC to approve to upgrade a community member’s property with 100 amp service. In order to do that Hydro One would need to add a transformer to an existing hydro pole and add a new 35 foot wooden hydro pole on the customers side of the road. He said Hydro one would add a line from the transformer pole to the new…

This content is for Yearly Subscription and Yearly Subscription – Corporate members only.
Log In Register

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Remains of two Innu children exhumed in Quebec as families question who they buried

September 6, 2023 7

MONTREAL- The remains of two Innu children have been exhumed from a Quebec cemetery to help…

Read more
Six Nations has been trying to build not only an immersion school but a green school and is being turned down for funding and is asking why. (Photo by Jim C. Powless)
Local News

Six Nations asks why can’t they have an immersion school

September 6, 2023 29

Infrastructure Canada says no to funding for Six Nations language school but won’t say why By Lisa…

Read more