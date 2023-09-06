SNEC trying to streamline Hydro meetings

Six Nations is looking into new ways to approve hydro modifications on the reserve. Six Nations Elected Council (SNEC) and Hydro One Networks Inc. plan to discuss moving to a model where one person in the community would approve new assets added to the territory by Hydro One at the General Council meeting on August 22. Chris Grol, Indigenous Relations Coordinator for Hydro One presented a plan for SNEC to approve to upgrade a community member’s property with 100 amp service. In order to do that Hydro One would need to add a transformer to an existing hydro pole and add a new 35 foot wooden hydro pole on the customers side of the road. He said Hydro one would add a line from the transformer pole to the new…



