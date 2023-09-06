Six Nations is home to birds almost extinct in Ontario

By Lisa Iesse Writer SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND- Six Nations may hold the living secrets behind the survival of birds almost extinct in the rest of the province. These winged beauties are more often heard than seen within a diverse ecosystem teaming with life. Six Nations Wildlife and Stewardship manager Lauren Jones told Turtle Island News, ultimately, she hopes lessons learned from these winged creatures can guide conservation action. “The challenges that wildlife faces today are just astronomical in terms of habitat loss, in terms of the fragmentation that happens with their habitat, the continued impact of invasive species and humans,” she said. ‘If you look down on a map and you compare Six Nations in comparison to everything around it, it’s a wonderful, beautiful, lush green spot, ”Jones…



Log In Register This content is for Yearly Subscription and Yearly Subscription – Corporate members only.

Add Your Voice