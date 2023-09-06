Six Nations Elected Council looking to gain support?

Six Nations Elected Council is moving to gain support for its multi billion dollar lawsuit aimed at seeking restitution for the loss of Six Nations lands along the Grand River. A huge tract of land that extends six miles on either side and an amount every Six Nations’ person knows about and grows up knowing is owed to them. The council isn’t looking to get money for Six Nations people to pop into their personal pockets. Anyone thinking they will get a cheque in the mail needs to stop waiting. The councils over the years have made it clear any monies received from the lawsuit are aimed at providing services to the community, not to individuals. With over 26,000 band members and Indigenous Services Canada (ISC) creating new “Indians” every…



