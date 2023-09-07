Indigenous monitors on site for flood mitigation work at Edmonton water treatment plants

By Shari Narine Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Edmonton City Council’s Utility Committee members heard from EPCOR Sept. 5 regarding the measures the local utility company is taking to safeguard Edmonton and the region’s drinking water supply from high-risk flood events. The flood mitigation project is designed to protect the critical infrastructure of the Rossdale and E.L. Smith water treatment plants, which are located in Edmonton’s North Saskatchewan River valley, an area rich in Indigenous history. The installation of flood barriers and flood gates and other related work is to begin in 2024, to be completed in three years. E.L. Smith is located on former reserve lands of the Enoch Cree Nation. Archaeological finds have been made there. The Rossdale land contains an Indigenous traditional burial ground along with a Fort…



Log In Register This content is for Yearly Subscription and Yearly Subscription – Corporate members only.

Add Your Voice