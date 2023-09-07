National News
ticker

Indigenous monitors on site for flood mitigation work at Edmonton water treatment plants

September 7, 2023 33 views

By Shari Narine  Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Edmonton City Council’s Utility Committee members heard from EPCOR Sept. 5 regarding the measures the local utility company is taking to safeguard Edmonton and the region’s drinking water supply from high-risk flood events. The flood mitigation project is designed to protect the critical infrastructure of the Rossdale and E.L. Smith water treatment plants, which are located in Edmonton’s North Saskatchewan River valley, an area rich in Indigenous history. The installation of flood barriers and flood gates and other related work is to begin in 2024, to be completed in three years. E.L. Smith is located on former reserve lands of the Enoch Cree Nation. Archaeological finds have been made there. The Rossdale land contains an Indigenous traditional burial ground along with a Fort…

This content is for Yearly Subscription and Yearly Subscription – Corporate members only.
Log In Register

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Man facing impaired and dangerous driving charges

September 7, 2023 7

OHSWEKEN, ON- A 21-year-old truck driver has been arrested and charged following a two-vehicle collision Sunday…

Read more
National News

Critics blast proposed ISC spending cuts

September 7, 2023 32

 By Marc Lalonde  Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The Mohawk Council of Kahnawake Grand Chief said proposed…

Read more