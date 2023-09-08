National News
ticker

Casting for Netflix comedy series underway in Nunavut

September 8, 2023 24 views

 By Tom Taylor  Local Journalism Initiative Reporter People across Nunavut could soon see their own neighbours on Netflix. Casting has begun for an unnamed comedy television series set in Iqaluit, and the call is open to all Inuit between eight and 80 years old. Those interested in earning paid roles on the series are encouraged to apply by following the instructions listed at ArcticComedy.CastingCrane.com. There is not currently a deadline for applications. “Right now we’re doing a large-scale open call,” said Jesse Griffiths of Jesse Griffiths Casting, one of the companies handling casting for the project. The series, which will also air on CBC and APTN, is the creation of established Nunavut-born filmmakers Stacey Aglok MacDonald and Alethea Arnaquq-Baril. The plot will centre around a young Inuk mother trying to…

This content is for Yearly Subscription and Yearly Subscription – Corporate members only.
Log In Register

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Chiefs of Ontario demand the return of all Greenbelt land, call for criminal investigation

September 8, 2023 1

 By Cory Bilyea  Local Journalism Initiative Reporter ONTARIO – The Chiefs of Ontario (COO) held an…

Read more
National News

Kanesatake grand chief requests third party management

September 8, 2023 8

By Marcus Bankuti  Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Indigenous Services Canada (ISC) has denied Mohawk Council of…

Read more