Casting for Netflix comedy series underway in Nunavut

By Tom Taylor Local Journalism Initiative Reporter People across Nunavut could soon see their own neighbours on Netflix. Casting has begun for an unnamed comedy television series set in Iqaluit, and the call is open to all Inuit between eight and 80 years old. Those interested in earning paid roles on the series are encouraged to apply by following the instructions listed at ArcticComedy.CastingCrane.com. There is not currently a deadline for applications. “Right now we’re doing a large-scale open call,” said Jesse Griffiths of Jesse Griffiths Casting, one of the companies handling casting for the project. The series, which will also air on CBC and APTN, is the creation of established Nunavut-born filmmakers Stacey Aglok MacDonald and Alethea Arnaquq-Baril. The plot will centre around a young Inuk mother trying to…



Log In Register This content is for Yearly Subscription and Yearly Subscription – Corporate members only.

Add Your Voice