Halifax’s new development projects must not repeat the wrongs done to racialized communities

By Tom Summer Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Blueberry River First Nations is developing a bat stewardship program to improve roosting for bats in the Pink Mountain area. The nation made the announcement on social media, and said they will be installing bat boxes and monitoring the use of the sites by various bat species. 11 boxes in total will be installed, with sites selected by Blueberry River monitors and Elders. Bats face several threats to their existence, including habitat loss from agriculture expansion, forestry, and other industrial development. White nose syndrome is also a concern, a type of fungal infection which is lethal to bats. The fungus thrives in cool, damp conditions, and is easily found in the hibernacula, the cracks and crevices where bats make their home. Eight species…



Log In Register This content is for Yearly Subscription and Yearly Subscription – Corporate members only.

Add Your Voice