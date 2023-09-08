National News
Northern Alberta chiefs declare emergency over mental health, addictions crisis

September 8, 2023 24 views

By Jamin Mike in Edmonton Canadian Press FORT MCMURRAY- A tribal council representing five First Nations in northeastern Alberta declared a state of emergency over what it calls an escalating mental health and addictions crisis. Athabasca Tribal Council Grand Chief Allan Adam told a news conference Thursday in Fort McMurray, Alta., that 60 members of the First Nations have died since January from drug overdose, suicide or as a result of self-harm. “This is more deaths in the ATC First Nations than was reported as the result of COVID-19,” Adam said. The council represents Athabasca Chipewyan First Nation, Chipewyan Prairie First Nation, Fort McMurray 468 First Nation, Mikisew Cree First Nation and Fort McKay First Nation. The First Nations have about 2,500 Cree and Dene members who live on and…

