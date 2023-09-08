National News
New doc to premiere at TIFF shines spotlight on clean water inequities faced by First Nations

September 8, 2023 23 views

By Sam Laskaris  Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The struggle faced by First Nation communities to access clean, potable water is highlighted in a film that will have its world premiere Sept. 15 at the Toronto International Film Festival. Boil Alert is a documentary focused on activist Layla Staats from Six Nations of the Grand River in Ontario. Staats visits Indigenous communities in both Canada and the United States that have boil water advisories. While she gains a better understanding about those clean water challenges, Staats also discovers a few things about herself during her travels. Stevie Salas, a rock musician born in California who has Apache ancestry, helped write, direct and produce Boil Alert. It’s his fourth film. His first was RUMBLE: The Indians Who Rocked The World. That 2017…

