‘Low key’ King Charles focused on Indigenous reconciliation in first year on throne

By Morgan Lowrie THE CANADIAN PRESS MONTREAL- Chadwick Cowie says he’s feeling cautiously optimistic about King Charles III’s relationship with Canada’s Indigenous Peoples after meeting the monarch at a July garden party in Scotland. Cowie, who was invited to attend as part of a delegation from the Michi Saagiig Nishnaabeg or Mississauga Nation in Ontario, said that as 8,000 guests waited for the King’s attention, Charles spent 15 minutes of the two-hour event talking to the Indigenous Canadians. “It was only 15 minutes we got with him, but it was the first 15 minutes that a political delegation from my nation has had with the Crown since 1860,” Cowie said. Cowie, who is also a political science professor at the University of Toronto, said discussion topics with the King included…



