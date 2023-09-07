National News
ticker

Northern Alberta chiefs declare emergency over mental health, addictions crisis

September 7, 2023 6 views

FORT MCMURRAY- A tribal council representing five First Nations in northeastern Alberta have declared a state of emergency over what it calls an escalating mental health and addictions crisis. Athabasca Tribal Council Grand Chief Allan Adam says 60 people from the communities have died since January from drug overdose, suicide or as a result of self-harm. The council is calling on the federal government to enter immediate and sustainable funding agreements to develop ways to deal with generational and cultural trauma. It says it would work to establish detox and treatment centres, health resources and support, a regional employment strategy and an Indigenous-led policing program. Adam says they cannot rebuild communities and help them thrive without support from government and local industry.   This report by The Canadian Press was…

This content is for Yearly Subscription and Yearly Subscription – Corporate members only.
Log In Register

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

‘Low key’ King Charles focused on Indigenous reconciliation in first year on throne

September 7, 2023 4

By Morgan Lowrie THE CANADIAN PRESS MONTREAL- Chadwick Cowie says he’s feeling cautiously optimistic about King…

Read more
National News

Healing is first priority after WLFN purchases former residential `school’ site

September 7, 2023 6

 By Dionne Phillips  Local Journalism Initiative Reporter  Content Warning: This article includes graphic content involving residential…

Read more