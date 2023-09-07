National News
Healing is first priority after WLFN purchases former residential `school’ site

September 7, 2023 8 views

 By Dionne Phillips  Local Journalism Initiative Reporter  Content Warning: This article includes graphic content involving residential “schools” including accounts of abuse which may be triggering. Please look after your spirit and read with care. The Kukwpi7 of Williams Lake First Nation (WLFN) says he has “peace of mind” now that his community officially owns a plot of land where many of his kin attended residential “school.” Willie Sellars said Tuesday his community can undergo ceremony and healing now that it has agency over the former St. Joseph’s Mission site near T’exelc (Sugar Cane), where the nation has led an investigation into unmarked burials and found evidence of graves. Now, with the help of provincial funding, WLFN has purchased the 13.7-acre plot and can move ahead with its work to find…

