National News
ticker

Chiefs of Ontario demand the return of all Greenbelt land, call for criminal investigation

September 8, 2023 1 view

 By Cory Bilyea  Local Journalism Initiative Reporter ONTARIO – The Chiefs of Ontario (COO) held an Emergency Chiefs Assembly and media event with First Nations Leadership on Aug. 28 about the Auditor General’s special report on the changes to the Greenbelt. The meeting was scheduled “to allow for all Ontario First Nations Leadership to gather virtually to discuss the Auditor General of Ontario’s Special Report on the Greenbelt,” a press release from the COO said, “as well as further direction for the COO to undertake with regard to the relationship with the provincial government. Following this, the COO held a media event as an opportunity for First Nations Leadership to discuss their concerns directly with media members. During the Emergency Chiefs Assembly, a resolution was passed by the Chiefs-in-Assembly that directed…

This content is for Yearly Subscription and Yearly Subscription – Corporate members only.
Log In Register

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Kanesatake grand chief requests third party management

September 8, 2023 9

By Marcus Bankuti  Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Indigenous Services Canada (ISC) has denied Mohawk Council of…

Read more
National News

A moral argument to search the landfill in Winnipeg for murdered Indigenous women

September 8, 2023 13

An image of murder victim Rebecca Contois, along with a red dress and another poster with…

Read more