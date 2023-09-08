Kanesatake grand chief requests third party management

By Marcus Bankuti Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Indigenous Services Canada (ISC) has denied Mohawk Council of Kanesatake (MCK) grand chief Victor Bonspille’s request for the Canadian government to put Kanesatake’s funding agreement under the management of a third-party administrator. While the extraordinary request was made on July 5, the majority of chiefs were not aware of it until they were copied in the government’s official response, dated September 1. “It’s shameful,” said MCK chief Serge Otsi Simon. “I think the community’s going to realize this is the last straw. And they’re going to want us to do something about it. There’s only one thing standing between total chaos and having some form of stability- five chiefs sitting at one table.” According to multiple MCK chiefs, a majority of Council, Amy…



