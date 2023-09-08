National News
ticker

Indigenous Women Continue to Face Abuse

September 8, 2023 22 views

By Julia Archelene Magsombol  Local Journalism Initiative Reporter In this century, forced sterilization in Canada is no longer in effect, but there have been recent reports of sterilization in some places, according to the President of Women of the Metis Nation. “It’s still ongoing,” said Melanie Omeniho. “Our women have been impacted by this, and in many instances, are not even aware that they’ve been impacted by it.” Omeniho stated that Indigenous women represent Mother Earth, and they bring life. They are sacred and powerful beings. However, this concept has been disrupted because of coerced sterilization. It refers to the practice of sterilizing Indigenous women without informed consent. The Sexual Sterilization Act was in effect or passed in British Columbia in 1933, ending in 1973. Under the Act, a board…

This content is for Yearly Subscription and Yearly Subscription – Corporate members only.
Log In Register

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Chiefs of Ontario demand the return of all Greenbelt land, call for criminal investigation

September 8, 2023 17

 By Cory Bilyea  Local Journalism Initiative Reporter ONTARIO – The Chiefs of Ontario (COO) held an…

Read more
National News

Kanesatake grand chief requests third party management

September 8, 2023 22

By Marcus Bankuti  Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Indigenous Services Canada (ISC) has denied Mohawk Council of…

Read more