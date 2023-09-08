Indigenous Women Continue to Face Abuse

By Julia Archelene Magsombol Local Journalism Initiative Reporter In this century, forced sterilization in Canada is no longer in effect, but there have been recent reports of sterilization in some places, according to the President of Women of the Metis Nation. “It’s still ongoing,” said Melanie Omeniho. “Our women have been impacted by this, and in many instances, are not even aware that they’ve been impacted by it.” Omeniho stated that Indigenous women represent Mother Earth, and they bring life. They are sacred and powerful beings. However, this concept has been disrupted because of coerced sterilization. It refers to the practice of sterilizing Indigenous women without informed consent. The Sexual Sterilization Act was in effect or passed in British Columbia in 1933, ending in 1973. Under the Act, a board…



Log In Register This content is for Yearly Subscription and Yearly Subscription – Corporate members only.

Add Your Voice