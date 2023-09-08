Doctor who sterilized woman without consent apologizes in statement

By Caitrin Pilkington Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The woman’s lawyer is separately seeking to hear from other women in the territory who may have suffered involuntary sterilization, saying a class action could ultimately follow. Kotaska, a doctor formerly employed at Stanton Territorial Hospital in Yellowknife, released a statement at the end of August following sanctions by a board of inquiry earlier this year. In November 2019, during a diagnostic surgery in which a patient had given consent to remove only her right fallopian tube and ovary if necessary, Kotaska opted to remove both tubes. The procedure left her sterile. A board of inquiry representing the N.W.T.’s medical licensing authority found the decision to remove both tubes “represented a significant lapse in judgment” and suspended his medical licence for five months….



