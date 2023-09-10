National News
Manitoba First Nations Chief calls out province, feds over dire state of health care services in his community

September 10, 2023 3 views

 By Dave Baxter, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The Chief of one of Manitoba’s largest First Nations says health care services are in a dire and deteriorating state in his community, and if things don’t improve, he believes it will continue to lead to more harm and more “unnecessary deaths.” “We are sick and tired of bringing our people home in a box, and that’s what is happening here,” Pimicikamak Cree Nation (PCN) Chief David Monias said during a media conference held this week. “Many unnecessary deaths have happened and will continue to happen, because the health system in *First Nations is broken. “It’s a broken system.” Monias held the media conference, as he said underfunding and understaffing by both the federal and provincial governments are leading to ongoing issues at…

