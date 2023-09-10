National News
Conservatives close convention voting on policy changes, stance on gender issues and Indigenous veterans compensation

September 10, 2023 7 views

By Stephanie Taylor THE CANADIAN PRESS QUEBEC-Conservatives gathered in Quebec City are spending the final day of their convention voting on a series of changes to the party’s policy handbook, including whether to adopt stances on issues around gender identity.à and to compensate Indigenous veterans who lost their status after serving. More than 200 submissions were made ahead of the three-day convention, which is a chance for members across different riding associations to advance the changes they want to make to the party’s internal policies. Like leaders before him, has said he is not bound to include the policy ideas of its grassroots into an eventual election platform. However, Poilievre told reporters heading into the convention that he will consider them. An internal voting process staged before the convention whittled…

