National News
ticker

Six Nations Chiefs take game one of Mann Cup series

September 10, 2023 11 views

NEW WESTMINISTER B.C.- The Six Nations Chiefs took the lead with a beginning 10-7 win over the Salmonbellies in Game 1 of the Mann Cup at the New Westminster’s Queen’s Park Arena Saturday ( Aug.,9). Fans had lined up outside the arena for more than a block to grab one of the hottest tickets in town. Six Nations took a quick lead with four goals in the first period heading to the dressing room with a 5-2 lead . After a ceremonial faceoff featuring New Westminster Salmonbellies legends Wayne Goss and Geordie Dean, it was game on. The second period turned hot with the Chiefs scoring two more goals within five minutes of open play. The Salmonbellies pushed forward grabbing two, but the team was down 9-4 at the end…

This content is for Yearly Subscription and Yearly Subscription – Corporate members only.
Log In Register

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Conservatives close convention voting on policy changes, stance on gender issues and Indigenous veterans compensation

September 10, 2023 14

By Stephanie Taylor THE CANADIAN PRESS QUEBEC-Conservatives gathered in Quebec City are spending the final day…

Read more
National News

Manitoba First Nations Chief calls out province, feds over dire state of health care services in his community

September 10, 2023 10

 By Dave Baxter, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The Chief of one of Manitoba’s largest First Nations…

Read more