Six Nations Chiefs take game one of Mann Cup series

NEW WESTMINISTER B.C.- The Six Nations Chiefs took the lead with a beginning 10-7 win over the Salmonbellies in Game 1 of the Mann Cup at the New Westminster’s Queen’s Park Arena Saturday ( Aug.,9). Fans had lined up outside the arena for more than a block to grab one of the hottest tickets in town. Six Nations took a quick lead with four goals in the first period heading to the dressing room with a 5-2 lead . After a ceremonial faceoff featuring New Westminster Salmonbellies legends Wayne Goss and Geordie Dean, it was game on. The second period turned hot with the Chiefs scoring two more goals within five minutes of open play. The Salmonbellies pushed forward grabbing two, but the team was down 9-4 at the end…



