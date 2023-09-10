One First Nation seeks to amend $10B Robinson Huron Treaty settlement’s annuity distribution plan

Published Sept. 9, 2023 9:08 p.m. EDT After 173 years of signing the original treaty 21 First Nations met Saturday ( Aug 9) on what was the final day of the annual Robinson Huron Treaty Celebration – which took place in Sault Ste. Marie this year. The majority of communities are awaiting movement from the federal government on the $10 billion in annuities announced earlier this year, one First Nation has announced they are seeking to make changes at the 11th hour. The final signing of the proposed annuity settlement was Sept. 9 and at the same time officially became the eligibility date for each member to qualify for their share of the trust. “Most of the work now is implementation,” said Greg Rickford, Ontario Minister of Indigenous Affairs. “That is…



