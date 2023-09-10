National News
ticker

One First Nation seeks to amend $10B Robinson Huron Treaty settlement’s annuity distribution plan

September 10, 2023 49 views

Published Sept. 9, 2023 9:08 p.m. EDT  After 173 years of signing the original treaty 21 First Nations  met Saturday ( Aug 9) on what was the final day of the annual Robinson Huron Treaty Celebration – which took place in Sault Ste. Marie this year. The majority of  communities are awaiting  movement from the federal government on the $10 billion in annuities announced earlier this year, one First Nation has announced they are seeking to make changes at the 11th hour. The final signing of the proposed annuity settlement was Sept. 9  and at the same time officially became the eligibility date for each member to qualify for their share of the trust. “Most of the work now is implementation,” said Greg Rickford, Ontario Minister of Indigenous Affairs. “That is…

This content is for Yearly Subscription and Yearly Subscription – Corporate members only.
Log In Register

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Six Nations man facing charges in Hagersville shooting

September 10, 2023 63

HAGERSVILLE,ONT- A 23-year-old  Six Nations of the Grand River man is facing several charges after a…

Read more
National News

Six Nations Chiefs take game one of Mann Cup series

September 10, 2023 44

NEW WESTMINISTER B.C.- The Six Nations Chiefs took the lead with a beginning 10-7 win over…

Read more