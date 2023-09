Six Nations man facing charges in Hagersville shooting

HAGERSVILLE,ONT- A 23-year-old Six Nations of the Grand River man is facing several charges after a shooting over the long weekend in Hagersville. The Haldimand detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said on Sept. 2, at around 2:45 a.m.,a person was in a Hagersville hospital with a gunshot wound. The victim is still in hospital with serious injuries, according to a news release from OPP. OPP said a person was arrested over the weekend but charges were not yet laid. On Thursday morning, OPP said the 23-year-old is facing several charges including: Criminal Negligence Causing Bodily Harm Careless Use of a Firearm, Weapon, Prohibited Device or Ammunition Possession of a Weapon for Dangerous Purpose Fail to Comply with a Probation Order Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm Possession of Firearm…



