National News
ticker

Six Nations man facing charges in Hagersville shooting

September 10, 2023 68 views

HAGERSVILLE,ONT- A 23-year-old  Six Nations of the Grand River man is facing several charges after a shooting over the long weekend in Hagersville. The Haldimand detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP)  said on Sept. 2, at around 2:45 a.m.,a person was in a Hagersville hospital with a gunshot wound. The victim is still in hospital with serious injuries, according to a news release from OPP. OPP said a person was arrested over the weekend but charges were not yet laid. On Thursday morning, OPP said the 23-year-old is facing several charges including:  Criminal Negligence Causing Bodily Harm  Careless Use of a Firearm, Weapon, Prohibited Device or Ammunition  Possession of a Weapon for Dangerous Purpose  Fail to Comply with a Probation Order  Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm  Possession of Firearm…

This content is for Yearly Subscription and Yearly Subscription – Corporate members only.
Log In Register

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

One First Nation seeks to amend $10B Robinson Huron Treaty settlement’s annuity distribution plan

September 10, 2023 56

Published Sept. 9, 2023 9:08 p.m. EDT  After 173 years of signing the original treaty 21 First…

Read more
National News

Six Nations Chiefs take game one of Mann Cup series

September 10, 2023 49

NEW WESTMINISTER B.C.- The Six Nations Chiefs took the lead with a beginning 10-7 win over…

Read more