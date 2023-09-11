National News
ticker

How Elders see the changes facing the N.W.T.’s landscape and peoples

September 11, 2023 3 views

  By Simona Rosenfield Local Journalism Initiative Reporter With more than 15 million hectares of land across Canada already burned, this summer was the country’s worst wildfire season on record, and the worst in the Northwest Territories’ recorded history. A dozen communities in the territory experienced at least one evacuation in the past four months. Amid the chaos, Cabin Radio spoke with South Slave Elders, at their homes, in southern evacuation centres and even on the fire, line  about their experience of the change that’s happening to the land, and to their communities. This is what they had to say. “This is a hard thing, for us to be removed from our land. Our forefathers never, ever experienced that,” said Roy Fabian, a former chief of the Kat?’odeeche First Nation,…

This content is for Yearly Subscription and Yearly Subscription – Corporate members only.
Log In Register

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Six Nations man facing charges in Hagersville shooting

September 10, 2023 71

HAGERSVILLE,ONT- A 23-year-old  Six Nations of the Grand River man is facing several charges after a…

Read more
National News

One First Nation seeks to amend $10B Robinson Huron Treaty settlement’s annuity distribution plan

September 10, 2023 56

Published Sept. 9, 2023 9:08 p.m. EDT  After 173 years of signing the original treaty 21 First…

Read more