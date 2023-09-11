How Elders see the changes facing the N.W.T.’s landscape and peoples

By Simona Rosenfield Local Journalism Initiative Reporter With more than 15 million hectares of land across Canada already burned, this summer was the country’s worst wildfire season on record, and the worst in the Northwest Territories’ recorded history. A dozen communities in the territory experienced at least one evacuation in the past four months. Amid the chaos, Cabin Radio spoke with South Slave Elders, at their homes, in southern evacuation centres and even on the fire, line about their experience of the change that’s happening to the land, and to their communities. This is what they had to say. “This is a hard thing, for us to be removed from our land. Our forefathers never, ever experienced that,” said Roy Fabian, a former chief of the Kat?’odeeche First Nation,…
