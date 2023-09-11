National News
ticker

What to know about the Morocco earthquake and the efforts to help

September 11, 2023 4 views

By Sam Metz THE ASSOCIATED PRESS An earthquake has sown destruction and devastation in Morocco, where death and injury counts continue to rise as rescue crews dig out people both alive and dead in villages that were reduced to rubble. Law enforcement and aid workers, both Moroccan and international, have arrived in the region south of Marrakech that was hardest hit by the magnitude-6.8 tremor Friday night and several aftershocks. Residents await food, water and electricity, and giant boulders now block steep mountain roads. Here’s what you need to know: WHAT ARE THE AREAS MOST AFFECTED? The epicenter was high in the Atlas Mountains about 70 kilometers (44 miles) south of Marrakech in Al Haouz province. The region is largely rural, made up of red-rock mountains, picturesque gorges and glistening streams…

This content is for Yearly Subscription and Yearly Subscription – Corporate members only.
Log In Register

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

How Elders see the changes facing the N.W.T.’s landscape and peoples

September 11, 2023 8

  By Simona Rosenfield Local Journalism Initiative Reporter With more than 15 million hectares of land…

Read more
National News

Six Nations man facing charges in Hagersville shooting

September 10, 2023 71

HAGERSVILLE,ONT- A 23-year-old  Six Nations of the Grand River man is facing several charges after a…

Read more