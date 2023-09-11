What to know about the Morocco earthquake and the efforts to help

By Sam Metz THE ASSOCIATED PRESS An earthquake has sown destruction and devastation in Morocco, where death and injury counts continue to rise as rescue crews dig out people both alive and dead in villages that were reduced to rubble. Law enforcement and aid workers, both Moroccan and international, have arrived in the region south of Marrakech that was hardest hit by the magnitude-6.8 tremor Friday night and several aftershocks. Residents await food, water and electricity, and giant boulders now block steep mountain roads. Here’s what you need to know: WHAT ARE THE AREAS MOST AFFECTED? The epicenter was high in the Atlas Mountains about 70 kilometers (44 miles) south of Marrakech in Al Haouz province. The region is largely rural, made up of red-rock mountains, picturesque gorges and glistening streams…



