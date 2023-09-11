National News
New study looks at how beaver migration is impacting Inuit

September 11, 2023 8 views

By Caitrin Pilkington  Local Journalism Initiative Reporter As more and more beavers migrate northward, there’s still a lot we don’t know about how they are changing the Northwest Territories. Despite their diminutive stature, beavers’ habit of altering waterways can have an outsize impact on the terrain they inhabit, and, by extension, surrounding communities. A new project called Barin, which stands for Beavers and socio-ecological Resilience in Inuit Nunangat, is looking at beaver-related changes to streams and lakes, and how those changes are impacting people. The project is being led by principle investigators Helen Wheeler (Anglia Ruskin University) and Phillip Marsh (Wilfrid Laurier University) in collaboration with Herb Nakimayak from the Inuvialuit Fish Joint Management Committee and other partners. In Alaska, scientists such as Ken Tape have been studying the beaver…

This content is for Yearly Subscription and Yearly Subscription – Corporate members only.
