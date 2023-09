Two men facing weapon charges after Brantford Police called to assault

BRANTFORD, ONT-Two men are facing assault charges after Brantford Police Service (BPS) officers investigated a disturbance involving two men near West Street and Fairview Drive Friday (September 1, 2023). BPS received a report of a verbal dispute between the two men, who were unknown to each other, that escalated into violence. One of the men, brandished a hammer and the other man, a tire iron during the assault. One of the men sustained non-life-threatening injuries from the altercation and was transported to hospital for treatment. As a result of the incident, a 44-year-old male who is a non-resident of Brantford is facing charges of Assault with a Weapon, and a 42-year-old male resident of Brantford is charged with Assault with a Weapon and Possession of a Weapon for Dangerous Purpose….



Log In Register This content is for Yearly Subscription and Yearly Subscription – Corporate members only.

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page