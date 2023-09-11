National News
Two men facing weapon charges after Brantford Police called to assault

BRANTFORD, ONT-Two men are facing assault charges after Brantford Police Service (BPS) officers investigated a disturbance involving two men near West Street and Fairview Drive Friday (September 1, 2023). BPS received a report of a verbal dispute between the two men, who were unknown to each other, that escalated into violence. One of the men, brandished a hammer and the other man, a tire iron during the assault. One of the men sustained non-life-threatening injuries from the altercation and was transported to hospital for treatment. As a result of the incident, a 44-year-old male who is a non-resident of Brantford is facing charges of Assault with a Weapon, and a 42-year-old male resident of Brantford is  charged with Assault with a Weapon and Possession of a Weapon for Dangerous Purpose….

