Brantford police warning residents of utility savings scam

BRANTFORD, ONT- The Brantford Police Service (BPS) is warning the public to watch for a new phishing scam advertising customer utility savings. BPS said a new phishing scam which falsely advertises customer utility savings, offering victims up to 50% off various bills, including hydro, gas, and phone bills is circulating. “If it sounds too good to be true, it likely is,” warns Constable Jeremy Morton of the Brantford Police Service Fraud Unit. “Locally, we are aware of two occasions where residents have been targeted with a total loss of $8250.00.” The suspect(s) deceived homeowners into sharing their personal billing account information, which they then used to make fake bill payments on the victims’ behalf. Once trust was gained and the homeowner received a bill payment confirmation, the suspect(s) transferred a…



Log In Register This content is for Yearly Subscription and Yearly Subscription – Corporate members only.

Add Your Voice