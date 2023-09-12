National News
ticker

Prescription opioid shipments declined sharply even as fatal overdoses increased, new data shows

September 12, 2023 32 views

 By Geoff Mulvihill THE ASSOCIATED PRESS The number of prescription opioid pills shipped in the U.S. in the second half of the 2010s decreased sharply even as a nationwide overdose crisis continued to deepen, according to data released Tuesday. The decline in painkiller prescriptions _ finally dropping below the quantities sold in the mid-2000s when the overdose epidemic accelerated, happened after state and federal governments tightened prescribing guidelines and state, local and Native American tribal governments sued the industry over the toll of the addictive drugs. “We are still at an epidemic proportion of pills,” Peter Mougey, a lawyer representing governments that are suing drugmakers, distribution companies and pharmacies, said in an online news conference to release the data Tuesday. The distribution data is being released by lawyers after a…

This content is for Yearly Subscription and Yearly Subscription – Corporate members only.
Log In Register

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Study says fish stocks along Atlantic, Pacific coasts unaffected by marine heat waves

September 12, 2023 29

 By Hina Alam THE CANADIAN PRESS Marine heat waves haven’t had a lasting effect on fish…

Read more
National News

Brantford resident charged in cross-borderChild Sexual Exploitation Investigation

September 12, 2023 39

Brantford, ON – Members of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Child Sexual Exploitation Unit and Brantford…

Read more