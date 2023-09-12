Supporters of Native activist Leonard Peltier hold White House rally, urging Biden to grant clemency

By Trisha Ahmed THE ASSOCIATED PRESS Peltier, 77, has been held since 1977 for the deaths of two FBI agents. He maintains his innocence, and supporters say he deserves to be released on compassionate grounds MINNEAPOLIS (AP)- Hundreds of activists and Indigenous leaders rallied outside the White House on Tuesday in support of Leonard Peltier on the imprisoned activist’s 79th birthday, holding signs and chanting slogans urging President Joe Biden to grant clemency to the Native American leader. Peltier is serving life in prison for the killing of two FBI agents during a 1975 standoff on the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation in South Dakota. He was convicted in 1977. Key figures involved in Peltier’s prosecution have stepped forward over the years to urge his release, rally organizers said, including the…



Log In Register This content is for Yearly Subscription and Yearly Subscription – Corporate members only.

Add Your Voice