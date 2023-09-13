National News
Bill prompts call for Quebec to recognize systemic racism in health system

September 13, 2023 36 views

By Ugo Giguere in Montreal. Quebec’s College of Physicians says the government is taking a “paternalistic and colonialist” approach with new legislation aimed at improving the treatment of Indigenous people in the health network. The professional order overseeing the province’s doctors was the first of several groups and individuals scheduled to testify at two days of consultations on a bill aimed at instituting a “cultural safety approach” toward Indigenous patients. The proposed law has drawn indignation from some First Nations groups because of a lack of consultation in its drafting. The college wrote in a written brief presented to a legislature committee that it will be hard for the government to ensure care is provided with respect for a patient’s cultural identity if it does not first acknowledge the systemic…

